Hughes to Join UK Government and Bharti Enterprises in New OneWeb Consortium

Hughes Agrees in Principle to Invest in and Extend Technology Partnership with the Low Earth Orbit Satellite Company

GERMANTOWN, Maryland, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced its participation in the winning consortium, led by the U.K. Government and Bharti Enterprises ("Bharti"), that will acquire OneWeb out of bankruptcy. Hughes has agreed in principle to invest $50 million in the consortium. Additionally, Hughes will continue as a trusted technology and distribution partner to OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite operator which had launched 74 satellites before filing for Chapter 11 protection in March.

"We are pleased to be part of this winning team, along with the British Government and Bharti," said Pradman Kaul, president, Hughes. "Our continuing and strengthened involvement with OneWeb extends naturally from our position as a leading geostationary satellite operator and ground network innovator, along with a meaningful partnership with Bharti and longstanding relationship with the U.K. through our business operations in both countries."

Mr. Kaul continued: "This global consortium brings the right players together to fulfill the promise of the OneWeb constellation in deploying low-latency services for communities, enterprises, governments, airplanes and ships - complementing geostationary connectivity and ushering in the new era of multi-transport services that will serve growing bandwidth demand around the world. We look forward to doing our part in developing this groundbreaking technology and bringing those services to market."

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises said, "We are delighted to welcome Hughes to the consortium. The investment by Hughes underlines OneWeb's exciting commercial prospects, reflected in the ongoing discussions with some of the world's leading strategic and financial investors."

Consummation of the consortium is contingent upon execution and effectiveness of definitive agreements. Confirmation of OneWeb's reorganization is contingent on certain conditions established by the Bankruptcy Court.

Through its Hughes Europe division, which is headquartered outside of London, and sister company EchoStar Mobile Limited, Hughes has worked closely with the U.K. Government. Furthermore, Hughes Communications India Ltd, (HCIL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes, and Bharti Airtel Limited ("Airtel"), a leading Indian telecom provider affiliated with Bharti, are in the process of combining their satellite broadband operations in India. The merger, which was announced in 2019, is pending regulatory approvals and is expected to bring greater scale, operational efficiencies and market reach to deliver solutions for enterprise and government networks.

