

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Florida has overtaken New York as the second worst-affected U.S. state in terms of total coronavirus infections.



With 12,180 people testing positive for the deadly virus Sunday, the Sunshine state's total cases increased to 423,855, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Deaths are also rising in Florida. 124 people died of COVID on the day, taking the total number of casualties in the state to 5854.



Currently, Florida has the highest average infection rate in the United States followed by Texas and California. Incidentally, these are the nation's three most populated states.



On average, Florida has been reporting more than 10,000 new cases a day this month while California has been adding 8,300 daily cases a day.



California last week had overtaken New York in the number of infections.



New York, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. during the initial months, significantly improved its situation later. On average, it was adding only 700 new cases a day in July.



Tuesday, 855 new cases and 14 additional deaths were reported in the state.



With daily cases of coronavirus infection falling to hundreds, New York's total COVID cases increased to 411,736, and total casualties to 32630, the highest in the United States.



The total number of cases in the United States reached 4234140, and total deaths increased to 146935.



Sunday, with Rhode Island's COVID deaths reaching 1,002, the number of states where more than 1000 people succumbed to the viral attack rose to 26.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32630 deaths, 411736 infections), New Jersey (15787 deaths, 179363 infections), Michigan (6400 deaths, 86661 infections), Massachusetts (8529 deaths, 115637 infections), Louisiana (3763 deaths, 107574 infections), Illinois (7590 deaths, 172663 infections), Pennsylvania (7127 deaths, 111745 infections), California (8448 deaths, 452288 infections), Connecticut (4413 deaths, 48776 infections), Texas (5076 deaths, 394084 infections), Georgia (3498 deaths, 167953 infections), Virginia (2078 deaths, 84567 infections), Maryland (3440 deaths, 83748 infections), Florida (5854 deaths, 423855 infections), Indiana (2903 deaths, 62372 infections), Ohio (3307 deaths, 84073 infections), Colorado (1794 deaths, 44318 infections), Minnesota (1614 deaths, 51153 infections), Arizona (3305 deaths, 162014 infections) Washington (1501 deaths, 52635 infections), North Carolina (1817 deaths, 112937 infections), Mississippi (1493 deaths, 52154 infections), Tennessee (967 deaths, 93936 infections), Alabama (1473 deaths and 79294 infections) South Carolina (1491 deaths, 81199 infections) and Missouri (1209 deaths, 4257 infections).



Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. said it has been granted an additional $472 million in federal funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to help the U.S. drug maker develop its vaccine against coronavirus. The company also said in the late-stage study of its mRNA vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273) against COVID-19, it has begun dosing participants.



