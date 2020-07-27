Vantage's global expansion now includes Cardiff, the company's sixth strategic market in Europe

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it has closed its acquisition of Next Generation Data (NGD) from InfraVia along with the two founders of NGD. Cardiff marks Vantage's sixth European market following its acquisition of Etix Everywhere and entrance into Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich in February 2020.

Next Generation Data Campus (Photo: Business Wire)

"The acceleration of digital transformation that continues to be at the forefront of our global economy emphasizes the need for reliable data center capacity that can scale quickly to meet skyrocketing demand," said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. "Vantage is excited to enter the U.K. market and is committed to growing around the world in locations that are most critical to our hyperscale and cloud customers."

The acquisition provides Vantage's customers with access to Europe's largest data center campus, which is in the Cardiff Capital Region of South Wales. The campus totals 180MW, including an existing 72MW facility and 108MW of expansion capacity. Joining Vantage Europe is the NGD team, including former CEO Justin Jenkins who will serve as chief operating officer of Vantage Europe and president of Vantage U.K.

"Data center growth in Europe is reaching unprecedented levels," said Jenkins. "The NGD team and I are elated to join Vantage to serve customers not only in the U.K., but across Europe. Together, we will accelerate our shared vision to become the preeminent hyperscale data center provider globally."

The NGD acquisition was funded with equity commitments from Digital Colony Partners and other investors in Vantage, as well as acquisition debt financing.

"As the world continues fighting this global pandemic and experiences a secular shift in enterprise cloud adoption, the rapid development of data centers is more critical than ever to meet heightened customer demand. Vantage Europe's acquisition of NGD is a significant example of providing hyperscale capacity to an underserved market," said Marc Ganzi, CEO of Colony Capital, Inc. and Digital Colony. "We at Digital Colony are committed to supporting our portfolio companies to serve this growing need."

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across six markets in North America and six markets in Europe, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

For more information, visit www.vantage-dc.com.

