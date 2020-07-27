Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd: Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI) Introduces China Focused Signallium - Data Centers: Market Intelligence and Signals

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd (ROI), an AI-powered business intelligence and analytics startup, announces the launch of Signallium | Data Centers, a market signals and intelligence service for foreign investors with exposure to local China data center sector.

FOCUSED ON DATA CENTERS - AT THE HEART OF 'NEW INFRASTRUCTURE' DEVELOPMENT PUSH

Data center infrastructure development is a major part of the 'new infrastructure' policy push in China announced in March 2020. The last few months alone already have seen a flurry of deals and investments in the sector that had enjoyed strong structural tailwinds with the rise of e-commerce, digital transformation of companies and move to the cloud, deployment of 5G and IoT, and a greater push for AI which requires computing power.

MARKET INTELLIGENCE FROM PUBLIC LOCAL SOURCES. FILTERED AND CURATED.

Signallium | Data Centers is a highly specialized subscription-based market intelligence service focused on China. It combines online headlines aggregation, content filtering, curation and analytics, together with the databases of transactions and supply. The online and mobile dashboard updates every 10 minutes, drawing on 1,500+ public sources and includes relevant SEC filings for the ADRs and the US data center REITs for reference. The headline-level content is served primarily in Chinese with translations via Google Translate API and some overlay from ROI, but the coverage extends to select global data center headlines and companies in English.

It's been designed for foreign institutional investors in stocks, bonds and private equity real estate markets and developers in mainland China, and it links to the sister venture Real Estate Foresight, drawing on its proprietary analytics and 8-year domain expertise in research on China property markets and, more recently, specifically on data center sector.

"With so much happening in China data sector now on a daily basis, and with several key companies publicly traded in the US and China, we want to help investors focused on this 'niche' to keep track of all the latest local developments that may prove significant", says Robert Ciemniak, the Founder-CEO of Robotic Online Intelligence.

TOPIC MODELS AND MAJOR PLAYERS

The initial topic models include:

Demand

Corporate

Deals

Policy

Supply

Technology

Energy

Other

The encoding focuses on 30 most relevant companies that are listed and 20+ private.

POWERED BY PROPRIETARY MARKET INTELLIGENCE ENGINE KUBRO

The new product is powered by Robotic Online Intelligence cloud-based crawling engine that works in any language including Chinese, for any sector, and a system for relevance-scoring and tagging, where AI can augment the human models. The Kubro SaaS offering was launched in September 2019 (see the press release) and was followed earlier by the launch of Signallium China Property in January 2020 (see the press release).

THE HUMAN TOUCH

Signallium | Data Centers does not aim to feed into quant engines or automated trading models but rather focuses on how the analysts and executives consume information, dealing with the old information overload or 'infobesity' problem and identifying the all-important signals from local sources.

"Our focus is on optimising how we as humans absorb and filter information", comments Robert Ciemniak.

