Critical Event Management (CEM) Leader Helps Higher Education Institutions Keep Operations Running and Reintegrate Students onto Campus During Coronavirus Threat

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that several colleges and universities across multiple states selected the company's industry-leading, end-to-end COVID-19 Shield: Return to Campus solution as administrators prepare to welcome students and teachers back to campus this Fall and beyond. As higher education navigates the continued impact of COVID-19 on campuses, schools face a series of daunting tasks how to properly and quickly inform students, faculty, and staff of potential coronavirus risks; how to comply with Clery guidelines requiring timely warnings of exposure and follow-up reporting; how to cope with lost revenue from closures and the lack of sporting and other large events on campus. Everbridge's solution helps colleges and universities reopen while digitally transforming the process to monitor potential exposures and effectively communicate across all key stakeholders, all while protecting student, faculty, and staff privacy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005216/en/

Several Colleges and Universities Select Everbridge COVID-19 Shield: Return to Campus Software Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

With Everbridge's COVID-19 Shield: Return to Campus solution, colleges and universities will be able to leverage core critical event management capabilities to mitigate a wide array of potential threats, spanning the coronavirus pandemic, active shooter situations, severe weather, IT outages, cyber-attacks and other incidents.

According to a recent EDUCAUSE Review article titled COVID-19 QuickPoll Results: Early Technology Practices to Support Campus Health, "Technology can contribute to pandemic health management, particularly in the areas of workplace safety management, health screening, and surveys gauging the readiness of students, faculty, and staff to return to campus."

"Campus safety professionals have an increasingly complex and difficult job to do and we remain committed to supporting their efforts during this unprecedented time," said Brian Toolan, Senior Director of CEM for Public Safety, Everbridge. "Colleges and universities have chosen Everbridge to provide a safer path for students and faculty to return to campuses."

The Everbridge CEM platform protects students, faculty, and staff during critical events like COVID-19, severe weather, or violence on, or near, campus. The many colleges and universities leveraging the company's critical event management solutions include UCLA, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology, University of Maryland College Park, University of Oregon, University of Texas at Austin, Michigan State University, and Washington State University. Internationally, notable schools that deploy Everbridge solutions include Nord University in Norway,Technical University of Denmark,Imperial College London,and the American University of Paris.

In addition to higher education, over 5,200 businesses, governments, and healthcare organizations currently rely on Everbridge's CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. At the onset of the pandemic, Everbridge rapidly launched its COVID-19 Shield Return to Work software solution followed by the introduction of Everbridge Control Center, the industry's first off-the-shelf physical security information management software platform to help organizations return to work while complying with social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policies. Since the pandemic began, Everbridge customers have used its software to send more than 675 million coronavirus-related communications with vital information and instructions to safeguard their populations, employees, patients and students.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,200 global customers rely on the company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company's critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005216/en/

Contacts:

Everbridge:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799

Joshua Young

Investor Relations

joshua.young@everbridge.com

781-236-3695