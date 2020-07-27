Partnership Fueled By Rapid Growth Across Germany and Switzerland

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Infinigate, one of the leading Value Added Distributors (VAD) for cybersecurity solutions in Europe. The partnership enables SentinelOne to attract additional resellers and leverage Infinigate's security expertise, further validating SentinelOne's record growth across Europe on the journey of becoming the next great worldwide cybersecurity company.

"Our partnership with Infinigate further demonstrates our capabilities and relevance with EMEA's largest enterprises," said Roland Stritt, Senior Director of Channel EMEA, SentinelOne. "Through our collaboration with Infinigate, even more customers across Europe will benefit by implementing a secure digital transformation with Singularity, our integrated AI-based security platform for threat protection."

The partnership comes on the heels of SentinelOne's rapid growth across the EMEA region. Over the past year, SentinelOne has more than tripled its EMEA business fueled by repeated enterprise wins in Southern Europe, the United Kingdom, the DACH region, and the Middle East. Serving hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises and three of the Fortune 10, key EMEA public references include Aston Martin, Legardere, Casino, Monoprix, Savencia, About You, and Berlitz each of which has replaced legacy antivirus for SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform. In addition, the company services many of Europe's most celebrated and historic names across the financial services, government, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sectors. SentinelOne has doubled its DACH region headcount over the past eight months and will continue rapid expansion over the coming year.

"With SentinelOne, we have signed one of the most innovative cyber security vendors in Germany and Switzerland," said Andreas Bechtold, SVP Corporate Development, Infinigate. "In addition to AI and behavior-based real-time detection of malware and endpoint attacks, SentinelOne offers an integrated workflow and solutions to isolate and analyze these threats. This enables us to identify attack patterns and restore already infected or damaged systems. SentinelOne continues to invest in a strong regional sales force while fully committing to a two-tier sales model that protects the investments of our partners and Infinigate."

As the fastest growing cybersecurity company in EMEA and across the globe, SentinelOne converges two historically separate spaces EPP (protection) and EDR (detection and response) without compromise. Its single platform uses patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver autonomous capabilities with the lowest performance impact. The platform predicts and protects endpoints, IoT devices, servers, containers, and cloud workloads from malicious activities at any stage of the attack chain from the successful exploit to the last payload operation all at machine speed.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Infinigate

Infinigate was founded in 1996 as the first European distributor for internet technologies. Since 2002 Infinigate has specialized exclusively in the distribution of cyber security solutions for the sustainable protection of IT networks, servers, end devices, data, applications and the cloud. As a true VAD, Infinigate focuses on innovative and sophisticated solutions for enterprises and provides manufacturers and partners (resellers, IT integrators, system houses, etc.) with a range of additional services in the areas of technology, marketing and sales. After several successful market entries and acquisitions Infinigate intends to continue its geographic expansion strategy. Today, the Infinigate Group has approximately 500 employees and is represented by its own subsidiaries in 11 European countries (Germany, UK, France, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland). With acmeo msp cloud, Infinigate has integrated a powerful subsidiary for the cloud and MSP business into the group. Infinigate covers nearly 85% of the Western European cyber security market potential and has established itself as the leading value added distributor for cyber security, cloud MSP in Europe.

To learn more visit https://www.infinigate.de/hersteller/sentinelone.html

