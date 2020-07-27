ServiceNow Stock Soars Ahead of Q2 ResultsServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), the leading digital workflow company, has seen its share price soar in 2020 as more and more businesses shift to the cloud in the COVID-19 economy.NOW stock is up 55% year-to-date and up 84% since the middle of March. The strong gains go beyond the coronavirus pandemic; the company's share price has soared more than 150% since the start of 2019.Any way you look at.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...