

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) said that it has begun construction on two major solar projects in North Carolina.



The 69-megawatt (MW) Maiden Creek solar facility, located on Didley Dadburn Road in the Catawba County town of Maiden; The 25-MW Gaston solar facility located on Neal Road in the Gaston County town of Bessemer City.



The projects will feature about 400,000 solar panels and generate enough energy to power approximately 20,000 homes and businesses. Both projects are scheduled to come online by the end of this year. At peak construction, a combined 380 workers will be employed at the two sites, the company said.



The company maintains more than 3,300 MW of solar power on its energy grid in North Carolina, which could power about 700,000 homes and businesses at peak output. The company also operates 40 solar facilities in the state. North Carolina currently ranks No. 2 in the nation for overall solar power.



