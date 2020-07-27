Mitopure, a first-of-its kind cellular nutrient, clinically proven to boost cellular function and improve muscle strength, is now available to health-striving consumers in Timeline Nutrition products*.

Pioneering life sciences company, Amazentis, today announces new clinical findings and the commercial launch of Timeline Cellular Nutrition in the United States. After a decade of research by leading scientists and medical doctors, Timeline Nutrition is the first brand to offer Mitopure, a highly pure form of Urolithin A proven to help counter age-associated cellular decline and improve muscular strength.

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial (NCT03464500) in healthy middle-aged participants (40 to 65 years old) showed that 4 months of daily consumption of 500mg Mitopure (highly pure Urolithin A) led to a significant improvement in leg muscle strength.

A separate randomized clinical trial (NCT04160312) conducted in healthy adults (18-80 years old) in the USA compared Urolithin A levels following consumption of Mitopure and pomegranate juice. It showed that 500mg of Mitopure delivers greater than 6X more Urolithin A compared to 8oz (240ml) of 100% pomegranate juice.

Amazentis is launching the first product containing clinically proven Mitopure exclusively direct-to-consumer through the Timeline Nutrition website.

Many people begin to experience a loss in muscle strength starting in their 40s due to age-associated declines in cellular bioenergetics and mitochondrial function. Timeline is formulated with Mitopure, a proprietary ingredient and highly pure form of Urolithin A. This bioactive is produced by the gut microbiome in only a limited portion of the population. Mitopure is the only compound shown to increase muscle function by activating the selective recycling of damaged mitochondria (the powerhouse of the cell) via an essential anti-aging process known as mitophagy.

"For the first time we have now shown that consuming Mitopure on a regular basis for 4 months triggers meaningful physiological changes in the body and significantly improves leg muscle strength" says Amazentis Chairman Co-Founder, Patrick Aebischer, MD "this is a breakthrough in the translation of science-backed nutrition targeting muscle and healthy aging."

Timeline is particularly effective because precisely calibrated doses of Mitopure deliver Urolithin A directly and activate mitophagy within the body-regardless of your diet or microbiome. This new clinical data showed that only 12% of participants had detectable levels of Urolithin A entering the study. Overall, participants showed a greater than 6-fold improvement in Urolithin A levels over 24 hours after consuming 500mg of Mitopure when compared to 8oz (240mL) of 100% pomegranate juice.

"At Amazentis, we're dedicated to developing the next generation of nutrition products targeting cellular health and mitochondrial function. Now, more than ever, consumers appreciate the importance of staying healthy and maintaining muscle function. Timeline Nutrition brings together cutting-edge science with a great tasting product," says Amazentis CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Rinsch, PhD.

Timeline's first product comes in the form of a delicious Berry Pomegranate flavored powder that can be mixed in with your daily smoothie, yogurt, and other breakfast favorites. Timeline is exclusively available for purchase online for consumers in the United States starting at $3.33 per day for a four-month supply. Visit www.timelinenutrition.com for more information.

* 500mg of Mitopure have been shown to (1) induce gene expression related to mitochondrial function and metabolism and (2) increase the strength of the hamstring leg muscle in measures of knee extension and flexion in overweight 40 to 65 year olds. Data from two randomized double-blind placebo-controlled human clinical trials.

About Timeline

Timeline Nutrition is the first brand to offer Mitopure, a highly pure form of Urolithin A. This novel nutrition brand was developed by Amazentis on the belief that uncompromising research can unlock a new class of nutrition that is backed by cutting edge science. As scientists, we know that physical decline from aging can't be stopped. However, through its groundbreaking research, Timeline is committed to developing products designed to help reduce the impact of time on health. For more information, please visit www.timelinenutrition.com.

About Mitopure

Mitopure is a highly pure form of Urolithin A; a bioactive dietary metabolite that is produced by gut bacteria after eating certain foods, such as the pomegranate, though it is difficult for most people to get enough of this specialized nutrient from food alone. Mitopure has been shown to improve mitochondrial function by stimulating mitophagy, a process by which aging and damaged mitochondria are cleared from the cell, making way for healthy mitochondria to grow. Mitopure has been favorably reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and deemed safe following a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) filing. Mitopure has been extensively evaluated pre-clinically and clinically to support its use in humans for nutritional supplementation. For more information, please visit www.mitopure.com.

About Amazentis

Amazentis is an innovative life sciences company employing today's leading research and clinical science to develop the next generation of products targeting mitochondrial health for advanced nutrition. Amazentis has previously published its research on Mitopure Urolithin A in top peer reviewed scientific journals such as Nature Medicine (doi:10.1038/nm.4132) and Nature Metabolism (doi: 10.1038/s42255-019-0073-4). The company has a global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science to expand the health applications of Mitopure linked to mitochondrial and cellular decline. For more information on Amazentis, please visit www.amazentis.com.

