Mobility as a Service Market Worth $271.66 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 23.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type (Micro mobility, Four-wheelers, Bus, Train), by Transportation Type (Public, Private), by Service Type (Ride-hailing, Car sharing, Micro mobility, Bus sharing, Train service), by Solution Type (Technology platforms, Insurance services, Payment engines, Navigation solutions, Telecom connectivity providers, Ticketing solutions), by Application (Android, iOS), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Mobility as a Service Market was valued at USD 49.67 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 271.66 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=9339

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobility as a Service Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Mobility as a Service Market Overview

The need to improve traffic organization is expected to drive the market growth. The arrival of modern technology has changed the migration of individuals across the cities. The propagation in the count of rideshare apps, map applications, carpooling platforms, along with the growth of autonomous vehicles, shows that there is no lack of options to reach the required destination. The report by Transportation for America states congestion in urbanized areas has increased by 144%, despite the investment worth USD 500 billion being spent on the strategy to broaden the new highways across the United States. By adapting to a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) approach for transportation, the restraint on individuals to own their vehicles is reduced. For instance, a person may own a car and commute to work. If given a choice, they may travel to work via public transport, especially if they are close enough to the relevant organization. It minimizes the need for the individual to own a car that spends most of its time in the garage. A group having more than five persons can cater to a peer-to-peer rental service and hire a vehicle if and when they need it. This strategy would reduce the number of cars on the road.

The rise of telecom companies is likely to boost the market economy. The pivotal role of Telcos in Mobility as a Service segment is well-positioned to support the mobility services, which includes billing, payments, analytics for strategy and optimization, and asset management services. If an individual purchases a block of road miles or time per month just like data plans and then reconcile revenue allocation and payment to providers. Telecommunication enterprises can also play an essential role in enabling fleet management services, which entails automated fleet scheduling, dispatching, and tracking as well as assistance in managing the rapid anticipated growth of autonomous fleets. The implementation of 3G, 4G, and 5G services is predicted to cause a surge in the market potential. The 5G network has the highest bandwidth capacity, which can handle vast amounts of data that need to be sent and received between each vehicle, roadside sensors, and infrastructure as a mobile connectivity system. The major players in the market are Whim, Citymapper, Skedgo, Moovit, Moovel, Splyt, Ubigo, Qixxit, Smile Mobility, and Communauto.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of Vehicle Type, Transportation Type, Service Type, Solution Type, Application, and Geography

Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type

Micro mobility



Four-wheelers



Bus



Train

Mobility as a Service Market by Transportation Type

Public



Private

Mobility as a Service Market by Service Type

Ride-hailing



Car sharing



Micro mobility



Bus sharing



Train service

Mobility as a Service Market by Solution Type

Technology platforms



Insurance services



Payment engines



Navigation solutions



Telecom connectivity providers



Ticketing solutions

Mobility as a Service Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Sports Analytics Market by Sports Type (Individual Sports, Team Sports), by Application (Player Fitness, Performance Analytics, Player and Team Valuation), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Endpoint Security Market by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Organizations, Individuals), by Component (Firewall, Anti-Virus, Endpoint Device Control, Anti-Spyware/Anti-Malware, Endpoint Application Control, ntrusion Prevention), by Vertical (Healthcare, Government And Defense, It And Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (Bfsi), Retail, Education, Transportation), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Speech Analytics Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Application (Customer experience management, Call monitoring, Agent performance monitoring, Sales performance management, Competitive intelligence, Risk and compliance management), by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Cloud VPN Market by Component (Solution, Cloud Storage Gateway, Primary Storage, Backup Storage And Disaster Recovery, Data Archiving, Services, Cloud Integration And Migration, Training And Consulting, Support And Maintenance, Managed Services), by Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), by Vertical, by Organization Size, Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1219736/Mobility_as_a_Service_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170750/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg