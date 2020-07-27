Hemp Naturals Inc.: Hemp Naturals to Launch "Bud Prime" CBD Delivery Service App

From Live Tracking to a Quick 2 Hour Delivery, This Amazing New App Is Coming With a Wide Range of Features

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Hemp Naturals, Inc. is an emerging CBD company that specializes in the research, development, acquiring and selling of products containing CBD. Hemp Naturals, Inc. has proudly announced that it is developing an all-new mobile application called 'Bud Prime'. The app will introduce a fast and reliable, single sourced vendor, delivery service for CBD Bud and many more CBD products. Moreover, Bud Prime is being developed on the iOS platform for the iPhone users, and this CBD delivery service app will be initially launched and tested in South Florida.

"We are proudly introducing Bud Prime as the ultimate CBD app because it contains a wide range of features and benefits for the people who use CBD and hemp based products nationwide." Said the spokesperson of Hemp Naturals, Inc., while talking about the new CBD delivery app. "The true health and wellness benefits of hemp extract are only now being realized, and we are launching this app to help people take advantage of the beneficial CBD products by getting them delivered at their doorstep with a quick delivery service." He added. According to the spokesperson, the app is under development now and will be launched very soon.

In addition, Hemp Naturals Inc. is developing Bud Prime with the purpose of optimum satisfaction for the users of this app. Besides offering a quick and efficient method for purchasing CBD products, the app also offers an amazing feature of fast delivery that can be as quick as 2 hours. Due to the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19, many people find it difficult to physically go to a CBD store, which is why they prefer a home delivery of their CBD products. Therefore, Bud Prime will come in handy for such users by delivering a quality selection of CBD products at their doorstep.

Another great feature of Bud Prime is that the app will have multiple strains of fresh Premium CBD Bud. The user friendly app will also enable its users to purchase directly through the app, which will considerably help them save a great deal of time. Moreover, Bud Prime will also introduce a live tracking feature, which will help to track the status of the order from confirming to preparing and on the way for delivery, and all of this within a two hour window. In a nutshell, Bud Prime is a complete CBD app, which will serve as a one-stop solution provider for CBD consumers. For the latest updates, please visit the website at: www.Budprime.com.

FDA DISCLAIMER:

This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A Doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Void Where Prohibited by Law.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Hemp Naturals products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Hemp Naturals filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Hemp Naturals please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hemp Naturals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Levi Jacobson

Hempofnaturals@gmail.com

hempofnaturals.com

SOURCE: Hemp Naturals Inc.

