Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2020 / 13:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/07/2020) of GBP40.91m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/07/2020) of GBP24.86m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/07/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 119.25p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 118.35p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 111.50p Premium / (Discount) to (6.50)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 110.67p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 103.00p Premium to NAV (6.93)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 24/07/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 78062 EQS News ID: 1102519 End of Announcement EQS News Service

