

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Linde (LIN), a global industrial gases and engineering company, said all directors nominated for re-election at its AGM were re-appointed for a one-year term. The shareholders approved all other voting matters as recommended by the Board of Directors. The company held its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday in Guildford via a virtual meeting format.



Linde plc stated that, within four business days, it will file a Form 8-K that will provide a full breakdown of the voting results.



