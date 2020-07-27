Findit, Inc.: Findit Highlights Three Featured Members: Global WholeHealth Partners, US Air Purifiers, and Layzie Bone

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and businesses, is featuring three members on Findit: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC:GWHP), US Air Purifiers, and Layzie Bone. Each of these members have claimed their name(s) on Findit that they want to be indexed under in Findit search and crawled and indexed under in Google, Yahoo and Bing along with other search engines.

Findit is an open platform that anyone can join for free to improve their online presence. Because all content created on Findit can be crawled and indexed by outside search engines and also shared to other social networking sites, those who use Findit whether on their own or with a monthly marketing campaign with us will begin to see an improvement in their overall online presence. Anyone can share the content created on Findit to popular social networking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and others through the Sharethis® feature; this provides a way to reach more people through Findit with your posts.

One of Findit's features that is offered to individuals, businesses and and business owners is the Claim Your Name feature, where you can claim a single URL or multiple URLs that you want on Findit that relate to your business, brand, products or services, or keywords that you want to index under. By claiming your business name(s) on Findit, you can help improve tangible search results in search engines and control the content that you want seen and shared online. Today's featured members are below. We have included some of the names (URLS) they own on Findit.

Our first featured member, Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC GWHP) is a health organization that has a track record of pioneering two types of Invitro Diagnostic Point-of-Care tests: Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and Real-time PCR Test. Using GWHP innovative and advanced testing methods, they have accumulated a library of testing kits that is changing our world. Right now they have a focus of helping protect those communities affected by COVID-19 with high quality personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and thermometers. They also have developed COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits available for immediate fulfillment.

Visit Global WholeHealth Partners on Findit Under Some of Their Findit Names

findit.com/covid-19-diagnostic-tests

findit.com/ppe-mask-gloves-thermometers

Our second featured member is US Air Purifiers. US Air Purifiers LLC is a USA based small business that is family owned by a female (WOSB) and a disabled, retired veteran. Their 5 Star Customer Rating and A+ BBB review among other certificates originate from their basic business philosophy, the backbone of their company: "Treat each and every customer the way we want to be treated". They have a wide range of residential and commercial air purifiers to meet your air cleaning needs. From air purifiers that purify the air in a single room to the entire home, customers can shop by brand, size, filter type, use, and price. Customers who need assistance with selecting the right purifier for their needs can call US Air Purifiers at 888-231-1463

Visit US Air Purifiers on Findit Under Their Findit Name

findit.com/airpurifiers

Our third featured member is Layzie Bone. Layzie Bone, AKA Steven Howse, is a member of Bone Thugs N Harmony and is a CEO, Actor and Poet. LayzieGear.com, which is brought to you by Layzie Bone is the official Bone Thugs N Harmony merchandise website, where you can find hats, t-shirts, accessories, CDs and mixtapes.

Visit Layzie Bone on Findit Under Their Findit Name

findit.com/layziebone

Individuals and businesses that conduct their own online marketing in-house can add Findit to their marketing portfolio to help improve their overall online presence. Findit does offer customized marketing campaigns matched to your needs and budget to help improve your overall exposure online. Marketing services include but are not limited to: social media management, video production, SEO, website design and development, social sharing, content creation and more. Findit helps improve your web presence through as many venues as possible to reach the audiences looking for you.

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to become a featured member on Findit? Please contact Findit at 404-443-3224.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

