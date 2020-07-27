TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate change 27-Jul-2020 / 15:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 July 2020 According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13, TUI AG (the "Company") was informed on Friday, 24 July 2020 on the following: Mr Stefan Heinemann was appointed as a new member (employee representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board by the Local Court Hanover (Amtsgericht Hannover) effective as of 21 July 2020. No further details remain to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: BOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 78076 EQS News ID: 1102327 End of Announcement EQS News Service

