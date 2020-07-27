After completing the acquisition in record time, Accelya and Farelogix are ready to accelerate innovation within the airline industry

Accelya, a leading provider of technology solutions to the global airline and travel industry, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Farelogix, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for airline retailing and New Distribution Capability-enabled commerce. With Farelogix, Accelya will accelerate customers' digital transformations, and will provide a next-generation, end-to-end, Offer-to-Settlement airline commerce platform, including a full suite of innovative retailing, distribution, and fulfillment solutions.

To accelerate the delivery of Accelya's next generation platform, the Accelya and Farelogix management teams will be fully integrated, with Farelogix CEO Jim Davidson being appointed Chief Product Officer of the newly expanded Accelya Group. The current Farelogix team will continue to operate from Miami, further expanding Accelya's presence in North America.

"With the acquisition of Farelogix complete, we can now focus our efforts on delivering an integrated Offer-to-Settlement platform that drives revenue, increases brand loyalty, and reduces costs for airlines worldwide," said John Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of Accelya. "Accelya is growing its global footprint and capabilities, welcoming over 300 skilled Farelogix employees while strengthening our leadership team in critical roles. We look forward to working with the talented Farelogix team to deliver on our shared vision."

Jim Davidson added, "There has never been a greater need in our industry for creativity, rapid innovation, and new technology choices for airlines as they work through this time of COVID-19, recovery, and the future of airline retailing. We have had tremendous interest and support from across the industry and with the completion of the acquisition by Accelya, we can execute our vision to deliver these essential, pro-airline solutions needed by our current and future airline customers."

Accelya's leadership in financial, back-office settlement, and revenue management together with Farelogix's proven solutions for NDC and offer/order management can realize the vision of a new airline commerce platform spanning the entire lifecycle from offer to settlement. Together, Accelya and Farelogix are uniquely positioned to accelerate innovation across the full spectrum of current and future industry processes, providing airlines with flexibility and choice as to how and when they adopt new retailing strategies.

About Accelya

Accelya is a leading global provider of technology platforms, software and services to the travel and transport industry. Accelya has been delivering business-critical financial, commercial, cargo and analytics solutions for more than 40 years. The company has over 250 airline customers, operations spread across 14 countries, and employs 3,000 professionals worldwide.

Accelya offers a modular suite of technology solutions for air travel, from offer to settlement, solving critical business problems for airlines, travel agents and industry bodies such as IATA. Accelya's solutions are organized around customers' key functions including commercial planning and optimization, sales and distribution management, and financial reconciliation and settlement. Paramount to Accelya's success is the exceptional breadth of understanding of industry data which enables the delivery of insightful and reliable solutions that reduce process friction in a complex inter-dependent industry. For more information please visit accelya.com.

Farelogix, now part of Accelya, is a recognized leader and innovator in the travel industry. Its groundbreaking technology is modernizing the airline commerce and distribution landscape and is used by many of the world's leading airlines. The company's flagship Airline Commerce Gateway is a technology platform comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, shopping, pricing, merchandising, and retailing across channels. Recognized for its pioneering role in creating the distribution innovation known today as NDC, Farelogix now provides NDC (Level 4 certified) distribution and offer management solutions for more than 25 airlines with connectivity to all major PSS systems. For more information, please visit farelogix.com.

