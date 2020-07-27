IamFire Plc - Result of AGM

27 July 2020

IamFire Plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or "the Company")

RESULT OF AGM

The Company, quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held today at Abbey House, 282 Farnborough Road, Hampshire, GU14 7NA on Monday 27thJuly 2020 at 9:00 a.m., all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries :

IamFire plc:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)

burnsstb@iamfireplc.com mb@iamfireplc.com

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)