Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Neue "Gesunde Zigarette" mit Megadeal! Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.07.2020 | 16:10
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IamFire Plc - Result of AGM

IamFire Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 27

27 July 2020

IamFire Plc

AQSE: FIRE

("IamFire" or "the Company")

RESULT OF AGM

The Company, quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held today at Abbey House, 282 Farnborough Road, Hampshire, GU14 7NA on Monday 27thJuly 2020 at 9:00 a.m., all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

IamFire plc:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) Marc T Bamber (Non-Executive Chairman)

burnsstb@iamfireplc.com mb@iamfireplc.com

Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.