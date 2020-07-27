Clancy Systems: DAMRON Corp and Anthea Enter into a Marketing Partnership Agreement

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Anthea Inc., a subsidiary of CLSI, today announced their partnership with DAMRON Corp to market Damron Corp's new range of specialty tea products, AMAR - Essence of Life Teas with Nutrition. Anthea Inc. will partner in the marketing of this unique line of tea in North America as well as globally. AMAR Teas has developed as a premium line of leaf teas by DAMRON Corp, a supplier of hot and iced tea products to the world's largest restaurant chain and world's largest retailer. Under the new marketing agreement, Anthea will distribute and promote these organic and natural vitamins infused flavored teas to all major retailers in North America. "We are pleased to be able to provide our premium high-quality Darjeeling tea and herbal blends to customers in USA through this alliance" said Dev Menon, Executive Vice President of Damron Tea Division of DAMRON Corp.

KeHE, a national distributor of specialty food is launching AMAR tea in the west coast. AMAR teas are now available close to 200 Alberton Safeway stores located in Denver and Seattle. The new range of vitamin infused teas are available in 12 different varieties. Tea consumption is on the rise in North America, primarily because of consumer awareness of the extraordinary health benefits of black and green teas. AMAR Teas should be especially well received because of the support to immune systems provided by the vitamins infused in all blends.

According to a report of the Tea Association of US.A., the Specialty Tea segment continues to be a winner, driving growth across various retail outlets US with 2019 annual sales exceeding $800M. Tea is a perfect beverage as health is a huge driver of food and beverage purchases. WebMD lists tea as one of its 10 superfoods offering Super Health Protection. With this launch of a full line of teas infused with nutrition (Vitamin A, E, D, C, B1 and B6), Anthea Foods, a CLSI owned company, will initiate its marketing of beverage products with focus on health benefits to the consumer.

