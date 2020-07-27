Regulatory News:

Coming from the talent pool of the PSA Group's (Paris:UG) style department, Matthias Hossann, aged 40, graduated from the Strate design school and joined the Group's style department in 2002. He has since held various positions, internationally with 5 years at the center of Shanghai style and has exercised his talents in the service of all the brands of the Group. Since 2013, he has been responsible for the prospective design of the Peugeot brand with the benchmark concept cars 1, including the latest e-Legend, and has piloted the preliminary design of the brand's vehicles, including the most recent 208 and 2008. His appointment allows it to move logically from the strategic vision of the design of the Peugeot brand to the implementation of the style of production models and thus support the dynamic of the Lion brand for years to come.

Matthias Hossann will take up his post as Design Director for the Peugeot brand on July 28th, succeeding Gilles Vidal.

Jean Pierre Ploué, Style Director of Groupe PSA declares: "I am delighted to entrust this mission to one of the most talented designers of his generation, who has illuminated the future of the Peugeot brand and who will henceforth be able to put his talent to serve the brand's customers".

1 Since 2014: Quartz, 308 Rhybrid, Vision Gran Turismo, L500 L750 R hybrid, Fractal, Instinct, E-Legend

