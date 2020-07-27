Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 27
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jane Lewis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 20p each
GB00B1FL3C76
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase for Director's own account
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|AS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
