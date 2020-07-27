Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the annual report and first Supplemental Base Prospectus July 2020 27-Jul-2020 / 16:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Physical Metals plc (« Issuer ») AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC") Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law Release of: - the annual report - the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental") Dublin, July 27, 2020 The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public: - On July 1 2020, the annual report for the period from 4 December 2018 (date of incorporation) to 31 March 2020; - On July 24 2020, the first Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 20 may 2020. The first Supplemental has been approved on 24 July 2020. The annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com [1]). Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and its first Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: ACS TIDM: GLDA LEI Code: 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 Sequence No.: 78077 EQS News ID: 1102627 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=496563bdaa03eed58a0c3bafb782d3dc&application_id=1102627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 27, 2020 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT)