Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Jul-2020 / 15:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Renewi Plc (the "Company") Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") - 2020 awards and performance targets Further to the shareholder consultation earlier in the year and as referenced in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained within the recently published Company Annual Report, the three-year performance measures and targets relating to the Renewi plc 27 July 2020 LTIP awards granted to the two Executive Directors are as disclosed below. The targets will be measured over the three years ending 31 March 2023. Performance targets for 2020 LTIP awards for Renewi plc Executive Directors: TSR1 ROCE EPS Recycling rate2 Weighting 25% 25% 25% 25% Target Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Threshold Median 25% +0.5% 25% +5.0% 25% 67% 25% Max Upper 100% +2.0% 100% +15% 100% 70% 100% quarti le Notes: 1) The peer group for the TSR performance target is the FTSE 250 (excluding Investment Trusts). TSR will be calculated using a three-month averaging period at the start and end of the performance period. 2) The recycling rate is based on a three-year target based on Renewi's five year sustainability plan. 3) Vesting for all targets is calculated on a straight line basis. 4) For participants below Board level, ROCE is excluded as a performance measure and the weighting of the remaining three targets are 33.3% each. Reflecting a lower share price, award levels for the two Executive Directors have been based on a pre Covid-19 notional share price of 34.39p, being the 3 month average volume corrected price in the period after the Company's ATM (thermal soil approved for use in market) announcement of 20 December 2019. Based on the closing share price prior to the grant date, the number of shares under award to the CEO and CFO equates to 106% and 88% of current base salary respectively. About Renewi Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 162 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com [1]. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Otto de Bont 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Shares Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 1,803,227 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,803,227 GBPNIL - Price e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Toby Woolrych 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Shares Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 1,262,294 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,262,294 - Price GBPNIL e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Helen Richardson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group HR Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Shares Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 125,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 125,000 - Price GBPNIL e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Patrick Deprez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Product Sales Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Identification code GB007995243 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Renewi plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Shares Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNIL 125,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 125,000 - Price GBPNIL e) Date of the transaction 27 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2020 10:27 ET (14:27 GMT)