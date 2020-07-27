Technavio has been monitoring the global hydrogen generation market size and it is poised to grow by USD 37.32 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

What was the value of the hydrogen generation market in 2019?

Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 131.38 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 168.70 billion by 2024.

Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period.

The growing demand for fertilizers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., HYGEAR, Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

APAC region

The metal processing segment will grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., HYGEAR, Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand for fertilizers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the changes in government policies and regulations might hamper market growth.

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogen Generation Market is segmented as below:

Application Chemical Refinery Metal Processing Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America MEA South America



Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen generation market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen Generation Market size

Hydrogen Generation Market trends

Hydrogen Generation Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing focus on reducing carbon footprint as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen generation market growth during the next few years.

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hydrogen generation market, including some of the vendors such as Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., HYGEAR, Iwatani Corp., L Air Liquide SA, Linde AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hydrogen generation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hydrogen Generation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen generation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen generation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen generation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen generation market vendors

