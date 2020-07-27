Technavio has been monitoring the global airport non-aeronautical revenue market size and it is poised to grow by USD 46.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What was the size of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market in 2019?
As per Technavio, the global market size was USD 86 billion in 2019 and is poised to reach USD 132.93 billion by 2024.
- Based on segmentation by service, which is the leading segment in the market?
Airport non-aeronautical is the leading segment in the market.
- What is a major trend in the market?
Theprogression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts will be a key trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of over 9%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport AG, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA are some of the major market participants.
- How big is the APAC market?
The market in APAC was valued at USD 28.38 billion in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports of Thailand Plc, Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport AG, Heathrow (SP) Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., and Vinci SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing emphasis on value-added services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market is segmented as below:
- Service
- Concessionaires
- Parking And Car Rentals
- Land Rental
- Terminal Rent By Airlines
- Other Services
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The airport non-aeronautical revenue marketreport covers the following areas:
- Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Size
- Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Trends
- Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts as one of the prime reasons driving the airport non-aeronautical revenue market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist airport non-aeronautical revenue market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the airport non-aeronautical revenue market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport non-aeronautical revenue market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Concessionaries Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Parking and car rentals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Land rentals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Terminal rent by airlines Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Volume Driver Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aena S.M.E. SA
- Aeroports de Paris SA
- Airport Authority Hong Kong
- Airports of Thailand Plc
- Copenhagen Airports AS
- Fraport AG
- Heathrow (SP) Ltd.
- Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.
- Korea Airports Corp.
- Vinci SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
