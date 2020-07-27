

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is extending the work-from-home order for its employees until at least July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.



Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly announced the decision in an email to employees. The company had earlier stretched its work-from-home policy to the rest of this year and said its employees should expect to return to office in January 2021.



The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said that the move will impact almost all 200,000 employees across Google's parent company, Alphabet.



Many tech giants have said that most of their employees can work from home until the end of this year. However, Google is the first tech company to extend its work-from-home order until next summer.



For those working from home, Google had earlier offered an allowance of $1,000 or the equivalent value in each country, to meet the expenses to buy equipment and office furniture that will make them productive and comfortable.



In mid-July, Amazon said it is extending the time frame for its employees to work from home up to January 8, 2021.



Facebook, meanwhile, is planning to let its employees do remote work permanently. In May, the social media giant said it will allow most of its employees to continue to work from home through the end of this year.



Twitter said in May it will allow its employees who want to work from home to do so permanently, even after the coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions around the world end.



The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 16.2 million people around the world. The total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has topped 4.2 million as of Monday, while the total deaths increased to more than 146,900.



Adding to worries, the coronavirus infection rates have again risen in several countries that recently eased lockdown restrictions to restart their economies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de