Auditions Requirements Published by the Scheer Foundation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Today Madeline "Maddy" Cross Parkin announced the Auditions requirements for Grants for the Year 2020/21.

During the Season 2020/2021 the Foundation will distribute grants only to young promising classical piano players. The auditions requirements include J.S. Bach prelude and fugue d minor book 2; Chopin Nocturne Op 72 Nr1; 2 minutes of exercise playing for technique assessment; and a piece of self-selection.

"I am excited to preside over the process and I believe the program will allow each young artist to show its ability and technique. Along with Frederic, I am looking forward to being instrumental in supporting young artists in their musical journey" said Ms. Cross Parkin Director of Music Grants of the Foundation.

Ms. Madeline "Maddy" Cross-Parkin was recently appointed Director of Music Grants, for the Foundation. She was selected after an international search. She is a brilliant pianist currently following a cursus at the University of Queensland in Brisbane Australia. Maddy lead the Music Grants allocation of the Foundation, she is in charge of developing a strategic plan for the Foundation music initiatives.

About the Scheer Foundation

The Frederic & Jocelyne Scheer Foundation ("Scheer Foundation") is a US Private Foundation (501-c 3) dedicated to fight malnutrition and children mortality in Africa in promoting local agricultural and industrial project to build up local and regional employment. The Foundation recently expanded its reach to Arts & Music.

Learn more at: www.scheerfoundation.org

