Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, offers insights on why telecom service providers must innovate and redesign processes to act as both digital service providers and digital enablers in the new era. With business units spread globally, Quantzig focuses on developing innovative strategies for telecom companies to help them gain key business insights and drive decision-making. A unique mix of data science capabilities and technology expertise is whats sets us apart, making us the most preferred analytics service provider globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005466/en/

Uncover how decisions relate to business performance and uncover new insights with help from our telecom analytics experts. Speak to an analyst today!

The rising awareness about the benefits of telecom analytics and the need to streamline operations are fueling the growth of the telecom analytics market. However, lack of awareness about telecom analytics and its impact on business growth amongst a certain percentage of telecom service providers is expected to curtail development efforts post the COVID era. On the contrary, the integration of new technologies such as AI and machine learning in telecom analytics is poised to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the COVID-19 era.

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by businesses across industries, especially telecom. With a huge clientele, which ranges from CEOs to BU heads to stakeholders of Fortune 500 telecom companies, we have played an active part in improving business outcomes of telcos globally. Our expertise and domain knowledge are also reflected in the number of projects we've worked on and the results that have prompted businesses to engage with us on an ongoing basis, making us the most preferred analytics partner for telcos across Europe and North America.

Request a demo to learn how we can help you move up the telecom value chain without you having to spend a fortune on acquiring new technologies.

According to a telecom analytics expert at Quantzig, "Telecom analytics incorporates sophisticated business intelligence technologies that are designed to meet the complex requirements of telcos, enabling them to improve sales, reduce churn, and reduce operational costs."

Quantzig offers advanced telecom analytics solutions that help telecom service providers to maintain a robust network and improve service levels across operations that generate billions of unstructured data sets and comprehensive reports on a day-to-day basis.

Partnering with us provides you the access to innovative telecom analytics solutions and platforms that can help you drive profitability and growth. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about offerings.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005466/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us