Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 268.4012 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2694308 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 78089 EQS News ID: 1102763 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2020 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)