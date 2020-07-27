Technavio has been monitoring the personal safety tracking devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 186.23 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The GPS personal safety tracking devices segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What is a major trend in the market?

Growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal safety tracking devices is a major growth factor for the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 13%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC, and WTS Positioning Solutions AB are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The rise in dual-income households is the major factor driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 36% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC, and WTS Positioning Solutions AB are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rise in dual-income households has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is segmented as below:

Technology GPS Personal Safety Tracking Devices Bluetooth Personal Safety Tracking Devices

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America

End-user Children Elderly Adults

Distribution Channel Specialty Stores Department Stores Online Retail Others



Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The personal safety tracking devices market report covers the following areas:

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Trends

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal safety tracking devices as one of the prime reasons driving the personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal safety tracking devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal safety tracking devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal safety tracking devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal safety tracking devices market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

GPS personal safety tracking devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bluetooth personal safety tracking devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Children Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Elderly Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adults Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal safety tracking devices

Increase in government initiatives to ensure the personal safety of citizens

Rising demand for personal safety tracking devices with innovative features

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amber Alert GPS, Inc.

Angel Sense Ltd.

BrickHouse Security

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Globalstar Inc.

Jio Inc.

Le Vise Products LLC

Location Based Technologies Inc.

Veriot LLC

WTS Positioning Solutions AB

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

