Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase Doubles Down on Lead Gen with New Similar Leads Service

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Fastbase Inc (OTC:FBSE), a leading lead generation and data intelligence company, has released the newest addition to their lead generation suite of products, Similar Leads. A big challenge for many companies when it comes to growing revenue is prospecting with an ample supply of quality leads. Similar Leads from Fastbase aims to fill that gap by providing leads based on geography, industry category, domain or keyword search - even including local character sets - all done ad hoc and with a pay as you go pricing model.

Repeatedly recycling the same prospect list and industry contacts can now become a thing of the past with Similar Leads. Getting fresh leads according to your search criteria is quick and easy. You can even look at a sample list before committing to purchase.

Cold calling and client prospecting takes skill and is confounded without an ample supply of leads for the sales team to utilize. It is a numbers game. The sales and marketing team can be ready with product demos, industry events and outreach campaigns but without quality leads the revenue machine is like a racing car stuck in the mud.

What are the options to find new clients in 2020?

Build your own B2B prospect list by using tools such as LinkedIn to: i) search and filter using the region of your audience, their industry, or the company they work for; ii) ask for an introduction; or iii) send messages.

Buy leads via other pay per lead models which can often take up a significant amount of the overall deal value.

A new alternative is to use Similar Leads by Fastbase to quickly and economically build a list to target for email marketing or calling. Once the search criteria have been entered, a list is quickly built and displayed. Similar Leads retrieves the data from the Fastbase big-data repository. Fastbase owns one of the world's largest and fastest-growing global business databases of business contacts including emails, phone numbers, social profiles etc.

Searches can be made by country, region and industry category, and there is a very powerful keyword or domain search which will even work with European extended character sets. This gives keyword search in a local language additional granularity to drill into market verticals.

The number of leads ultimately purchased can be adjusted to fit any budget.

Said Fastbase CEO Kevin Rodgers, "Similar Leads is a quick and easy way to build out a new business pipeline. With the flexible pay as you go pricing model you can test Similar Leads before spending a larger part of your budget. This tool gives you the freedom to dive deeper into trusted prospect categories or to try new ones. Similar Leads is a standalone tool or can be used within our flagship lead generation product, WebLeads, to identify companies similar to those that have visited your website."

Similar Leads is the latest in a line of lead generation tools from Fastbase, including WebLeads, MailAds and InMarket leads all designed to accelerate the B2B sales cycle.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that

offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

