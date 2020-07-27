Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.6991 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 533628 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 78215 EQS News ID: 1103029 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2020 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)