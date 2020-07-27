Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GOUD LN) Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2020 / 18:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.304 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: GOUD LN ISIN: LU2099288503 ISIN: LU2099288503 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOUD LN Sequence No.: 78258 EQS News ID: 1103127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2020 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT)