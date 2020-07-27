Datavard and Pyramid Analytics join forces to assist customers in accessing all data in their system landscapes

Datavard, a recognized global leader in SAP data transformation solutions and services in Heidelberg, Germany, announces a partnership with Pyramid Analytics, an analytics and business intelligence software company headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The two companies join forces to help their customers bridge the gap between SAP and modern cloud platforms, enabling advanced data analytics, forecasting, AI, and machine learning scenarios. With Pyramid Analytics and Datavard, organizations can fundamentally consolidate and modernize their analytics and data capabilities on a single platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005661/en/

Under the partnership, Pyramid Analytics gains the rights to re-sell Datavard's flagship product-Datavard Glue. Pyramid is an enterprise BI platform that supports the full analytics workflow, from data modeling to dashboards and reports. It provides deep support for organizations with SAP-based data infrastructures. Pyramid lets companies directly query their SAP BW and SAP HANA databases, and it supports interoperability with a vast array of data sources, both in the cloud and on-premises. When combined with Glue from Datavard, customers can blend specialized SAP data sets with external data to create powerful new insights.

"Our companies run in the same rhythm-we both want to support our customers in data-driven decision making, and we both have a soft spot for innovation," said Gregor Stoeckler, Datavard CEO. "We appreciate Pyramid Analytics' vast expertise in the area of business intelligence, and we believe that through this partnership we will be able to bring unique value to our customers. We are really looking forward to this collaboration."

"Datavard is a premier SAP-focused solutions integrator in Europe and North America," said Dave Henry, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Pyramid. "Pyramid is the ideal trusted analytics platform built for the enterprise. With Datavard Glue and Pyramid it's possible for enterprise customers to access, extend, and analyze any SAP data set, regardless of where it lives in the system landscape."

Together, Datavard and Pyramid can help organizations:

Consolidate and modernize their analytics capabilities, and reduce their total cost of ownership;

Meet self-service requirements without compromising governance and security;

Align their analytics and data needs, regardless of their infrastructure environment (on premises, cloud, multi-cloud);

Extend the system landscape to support R and Python-based machine learning in Big Data environments such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and Cloudera Hadoop.

About Datavard

Datavard is an innovative provider of smart software solutions and consulting services for SAP data management, SAP system transformation, data warehouse modernization, cloud migrations, system decommissioning, integration of SAP and Big Data for ML and AI scenarios, data governance and data lifecycle management, as well as managed services for all areas. Datavard is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with offices in Europe, USA and Asia. For more information, please visit www.Datavard.com on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram , twitter and our Expert Blog.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is the Trusted Analytics Platform that connects your teams, drives confident decisions, and produces winning results. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-service analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations-on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit https://www.pyramidanalytics.com/, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005661/en/

Contacts:

Peter Vomocil, VP Global Marketing

P: 208-297-5450

E: peter.vomocil@pyramidanalytics.com