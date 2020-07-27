Technavio has been monitoring the education apps market and it is poised to grow by USD 46.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the size of the education apps market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 21.66 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 68.54 billion by 2024.
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The higher education segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-user in the global market during the forecast period.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- The market will grow at a CAGR of about 26% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo Inc., edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- Growing demand for STEM-based apps and rising demand for game-based learning are the major factors driving the market. However, the high cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation restraints the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
- The market in the APAC region was valued at USD 7.92 billion in 2019 and it is anticipated to grow to USD 27.68 billion by 2024.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Age of Learning Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo Inc., edX Inc., Lumos Labs Inc., MyScript, Quizlet Inc., Rosetta Stone Ltd., and WizIQ Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for STEM-based apps has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Education Apps Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Education Apps Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Higher Education
- Pre-K-12
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Education Apps Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The education apps market report covers the following areas:
- Education Apps Market Size
- Education Apps Market Trends
- Education Apps Market Analysis
This study identifies the rising demand for game-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the education apps market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Education Apps Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist education apps market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the education apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the education apps market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education apps market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pre K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Age of Learning, Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- Edmodo Inc.
- edX Inc.
- Lumos Labs, Inc.
- MyScript
- Quizlet Inc.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- WizIQ Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
