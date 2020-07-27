BioNTech SE: BioNTech Announces Closing of $512 Million Underwritten Offering of American Depositary Shares

MAINZ, Germany, July 27, 2020(Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten offering (the "Underwritten Offering") of 5,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one of its ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $93.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $512 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by BioNTech. In addition, a selling shareholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 825,000 additional ADSs at the same public offering price, which has not yet been exercised. BioNTech would not receive any of the proceeds from such a sale of ADSs by the selling shareholder.



"We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support and welcome our new shareholders. With the proceeds from this financing, we have strengthened our position to execute our strategy to advance a diverse pipeline of novel immunotherapies toward the market, including multiple oncology and infectious disease candidates. We look forward to updating the investment community on our continued progress," said Ryan Richardson, Chief Strategy Officer at BioNTech.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Berenberg acted as lead joint book-running managers for the Underwritten Offering. UBS Investment Bank acted as joint book-running manager and Canaccord Genuity acted as lead manager for the Underwritten Offering. COMMERZBANK, Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory and Bryan, Garnier & Co. acted as co-managers for the Underwritten Offering.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Fosun Pharma and Pfizer.

