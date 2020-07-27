Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2020) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") announces that the Company will invoke the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") Ontario Instrument 51-505 ("OI 51-505") extending deadlines to file financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). Pursuant to OI 51-505, the Company is relying on the relief therein for its audited annual financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, as required by Section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 and the related MD&A as required by section 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102.

The Company estimates that the audited annual financial statements and the related MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2020 will be filed no later than August 14, 2020.

Until the Company has filed the audited annual financial statements and the related MD&A, all management and other insiders are subject to the Company's share trading and black-out policy that reflects the principals in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2019 that were filed on March 2, 2020.

On behalf of the Board,

SBD Capital Corp.

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer

Aramos@resourcesgroup.ca

(416) 361-2515

