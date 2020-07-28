Belmont Resources Inc.: Belmont Resources Annual General Meeting Via Zoom

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Belmont Resources Inc (TSXV:BEA)(Frankfurt:L3L2) ("Belmont"), (or the "Company") is pleased to announce call-in numbers and webcast link for the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of Belmont Resources. (the "AGM").

The AGM will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am PST; 1:00 pm Toronto (EDT); 7:00 pm Frankfurt (CEST) at 1450-789 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2 and will be accessible to all shareholders via Webcast.

In compliance with the current government orders and guidelines aimed at ensuring public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, please be advised that Belmont may be required to refuse entry to the shareholders at the scheduled meeting location. We thank our shareholders for not presenting themselves at the meeting location or appointing any proxyholder to do so. Only those directors or officers, as necessary for the proper conduct of the meeting, will be in attendance.

In order to streamline the meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed to them with the meeting materials. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting is available in Belmont's Management Information Circular, also filed on SEDAR.

Your vote is important, please be sure to vote in advance of the meeting prior to the 10:00 am, Pacific Standard Time deadline on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 as no voting will take place during the meeting.

The webcast and teleconference will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings and ask questions verbally through the teleconference. Details for shareholders interested in calling-in to the meeting are below. Participants should login and/or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Topic: Belmont Resources Inc. Annual General Meeting

Time: Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am Pacific Standard Time

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85485969833?pwd=aHRrcTVGclRITS80TjdhQThwcXE3Zz09

Meeting ID: 854 8596 9833

Passcode: 515241

One tap mobile

+14388097799"85485969833#"""0#"515241# Canada

+15873281099"85485969833#"""0#"515241# Canada

Dial by your location

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

855 703 8985 Canada Toll-free

Meeting ID: 854 8596 9833

Passcode: 515241

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kc0KSCfk3T

Following the formal proceedings of the AGM, management will provide a business update and presentation. All interested parties are invited to attend the AGM and participate in the management update.

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont Resources Inc. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol "BEA". The Company is systematically evaluating and acquiring gold properties in Southern British Columbia (Phoenix mining camp) and Northern Washington State (Republic mining camp).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-683-6648

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties, based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements about the possible raising of capital and exploration of our properties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Companies forward-looking statements and expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that we may not be able to obtain regulatory approval; that we may not be able to raise funds required, that conditions to closing may not be fulfilled and we may not be able to organize and carry out an exploration program in 2020, and other risks associated with being a mineral exploration and development company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

