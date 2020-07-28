Kristyn Marshal: Jadell Lee's Journey to Building a Professional Dance Educator Career

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / At the age of sixteen, Jadell Lee had an opportunity to go to New York and compete in a national competition. During this time, he was open to many things and saw everything as a growth opportunity. Although he had little experience as a dancer, Jadell was not discouraged. He was inspired and was confident in his abilities. He trusted his teachers and believed his experiences were fueling something within that was greater than passion.

While there, Jadell discovered he wanted to pursue a life of dance. At that moment, New York represented a chance to make it. Being a kid from Sacramento, despite his dreams feeling impossible to obtain, Jadell knew he wanted to pursue them. He came from a latchkey home, where the focus was putting food on the table, so unfortunately, dreaming was for the privileged. That's how he knew he was going to have to pursue this alone.

Jadell had to use everything he had to push forward in his dream, so he decided to go to college and major in dance. From financial to emotional support, he had to depend on himself and use his "lack" as a training tool. During his time in college, in addition to training in various styles of dance, he learned how to train, choreograph, analyze movement, and direct other dancers.

Interestingly, Jadell swore off teaching dance, but needing a part-time gig to pay for books, he decided to start teaching his freshman year. Jadell taught everything from preschool age to high school. Whatever was asked or required of him, no matter the challenge, he did it for the experience. For instance, the first time Jadell was asked to travel across the country to teach, the attention was on his expertise. As an expert, he was asked specifics about his class structure, curriculum, the levels and range of students he could teach, and whether or not he could teach a full-length piece within a week.

From this point, Jadell began to focus on going to the next level of teaching and began to consider the experiences he desired to see. For instance, he began touring with dance competitions and dance conventions, networking, and pursuing more intensives and masterclasses. Then, Jadell shifted his focus toward helping people grow personally and professionally by writing a book focused on developing oneself and overcoming one's fears, which he used to conduct personal development workshops with preteens.

Currently, Jadell is using his knowledge of dance to coach dancers and assist them in building a sustainable career. Throughout these experiences, Jadell realizes he has a heart for people and their development. As Jadell continues to grow professionally, he aspires to give back, help others, and encourage people as they attempt to fulfill their dreams.

To learn more about Jadell Lee or how he can help you start or grow your dance educator career, visit his website and schedule a free strategy call. Follow him on Instagram for more updates.

Email: Jadelllee19@gmail.com

Phone number: 951-261-2544

Website: jadelllee.com

SOURCE:

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/599109/Jadell-Lees-Journey-to-Building-a-Professional-Dance-Educator-Career