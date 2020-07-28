Leading software development agency Titansoft selects PeopleStrong to power their HR Tech

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong announced today that it has secured an agreement to power the HR technology for leading software development agency - Titansoft.

PeopleStrong will implement Alt Recruit (next-generation recruitment system), Alt Worklife (leading HRMS Software which provides a Hire to Retire solution) and Alt Performance (talent and performance management solution to enable faster outcomes).

"We chose PeopleStrong as our HR system service provider because of its flexibility to adapt to our agile way of work and unique HR practices. Other suppliers did not have systems that looked like they could be flexible enough to suit our needs. Another major factor is the comprehensiveness of the system which would enable us to have a digital touch point at every step of the employee journey," said Joanna Zhan, Team Lead, People Operations, Titansoft. "For employees and candidates alike - we hope to be able to provide a better end-to-end experience. In a world where HR is embracing tech, we hope the new partnership with PeopleStrong would help us to stay ahead of the curve with data that is easily accessible for informed business & policy decisions. It will also reduce redundancies and free up more time for HR team to be involved in strategic initiatives."

Ankur Sehgal (Regional Director, APAC, PeopleStrong) added, "We are happy to have Titansoft onboard PeopleStrong's integrated people experience platform. PeopleStrong's Mobile-first HCM solution will help Titansoft digitise their employee experience on a single unified multi-country platform. We look forward to partnering with Titansoft on this journey towards New Code of Work."

PeopleStrong is Asia's leading Work and HR Technology company, headquartered in India. With a million users from 350+ enterprises across industries, PeopleStrong impacts people productivity and experience agenda of enterprises and accelerates their journey towards the NewCodeofWork. PeopleStrong's product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Productivity, Analytics and Platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through Asia's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud.

Contact:

Adrian Tan

Adrian.tan@peoplestrong.com

+65-98523746

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946957/PeopleStrong_Logo.jpg