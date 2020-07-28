

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) reported that its net loss attributable to the company for the second-quarter narrowed to $93 million or $0.24 per share from $5.39 billion or $14.11 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The prior year quarter results included goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment of $3.19 billion.



Quarterly revenues were $1.50 billion, a decrease of 30 percent from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de