

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a company engaged in the lubricant business, reported first half of 2020 sales revenues of 14% and earnings or EBIT of 29% below the previous year.



Looking ahead for the financial year 2020, the company now expects a drop in earnings in the range of 25%. A second pandemic wave and an associated further decline in demand due to a recession could have a negative impact on the economic development of FUCHS and is not taken into account in the current forecast for the full year, the company said.



In April 2020, the company suspended the outlook for the financial year 2020 as a result of the considerable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company said it will publish its complete half-year financial report 2020 on July 30, 2020.



