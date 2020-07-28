Joint multi-stakeholder effort by coalition of mica-using industries, NGOs with government of Jharkhand to create first global 'sustainable mica' framework

Sustainable mica can employ 210,000 workers, grow Jharkhand share of national mica exports to 40%

Nine interventions to be implemented by proposed Sustainable Mica Taskforce

A global coalition of mica-using industries and civil society organizations, led by Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI), today submitted a Sustainable Mica Policy Framework and Vision, finalized 2 weeks ago with Government of Jharkhand. This is a unique global collaboration initiative that is expected to create employment for over 210,000 workers, grow mica-based industries by 2 to 5 times, and increase Jharkhand's share of national mica exports to 40% (from 20%) over a 3-5-year period.

The key interventions recommended under the Sustainable Mica Policy Framework and Vision document are:

Creating a Sustainable Mica Taskforce; Defining sustainability standards for the mica supply chain; Creating Mica Self Help Groups, involving Gram Panchayats, to formalize the upstream sector; Creating a Mica Research Centre for data-backed, economic and social policy making; Creating a Jharkhand Mica Development Fund that would be utilized to fund all recommended steps; Steps to promote mica-linked investments in Jharkhand with a view to enabling long term sourcing contracts of sustainable-mica and increasing state's share of mica-linked revenue; Creating a new Sustainable Mica mining lease agreement; Addressing 'soft infrastructure' gaps in labour rights, registering mica-pickers and protecting their rights; Creating traceability architecture, whistle-blower program and independent third-party audits system.

The intervention areas were discussed at a multi-stakeholder consultation on July 7 2020, with contribution from 45 participants, including representation from two departments of the Jharkhand Government (Mines and Geology; Women and Child Development), members from global development and multilateral agencies, members from civil society organizations and members from industry players; before being finalized.

Adoption of a Sustainable Mica policy framework will benefit local communities, all workers in mica-industries, the government, as well as industry, and help develop Jharkhand as a global hub for 'sustainable' natural mica.

Fanny Fremont, Executive Director, Responsible Mica Initiative, said, "We thank the Jharkhand Government for being an active collaborator in preparing the final Sustainable Mica Policy Framework and Vision document. We now look forward to the appointment of a Government nominee, to strengthen this collaboration under a Sustainable Mica Taskforce, whose aim will be to turn into concrete implementations the 9 intervention areas listed under the policy framework vision document. The formation of such a Taskforce with Jharkhand Government will be a key step in eliminating the use of child labour in the mica supply chain, building a sustainable mica eco-system, and develop local communities and the economy in Giridih and Koderma. This should also pave the way for sustainable mica policy frameworks globally."

Jharkhand (specifically the two districts of Giridih and Koderma) is a global sourcing hub for high-quality natural mica that is used as an industrial mineral and key ingredient by supply chains in multiple industries it is sourced as a key ingredient by cosmetics majors, paints and chemical companies, electronic manufacturers, oil and gas industry, the automotive and aerospace industries. Reviving mining, processing and exports of 'sustainable mica' from Jharkhand would bring in additional revenue to the state, create jobs and development in the state, and eliminate illegal mining activities.

About Responsible Mica Initiative (RMI)

RMI is a global Coalition for Action comprised of multiple organizations committed to establishing a fair, responsible and sustainable mica supply chain in India that will eliminate unacceptable working conditions and eradicate child labour by 2022.

RMI uses a multi-stakeholder and holistic approach that engages companies, civil society organizations, industry associations and governments to develop and implement three integrated program pillars that will establish responsible workplace standards, empower local communities and support establishment of a legal framework for the mica sector.

RMI has been working in Jharkhand for the last three years.

To know more, visit: https://responsible-mica-initiative.com

