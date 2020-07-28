Shenzhen Zhaowei Machinery & Electronics Co. Ltd.: Marching Towards Intelligence: Micro-Drive System for EV Charging Stations Addresses Public Concerns

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Electric Vehicles (EVs) are a promising technology for reducing the GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions and other environmental impacts of road transport. Then, a number of businesses have developed to support the expanding use of EVs and to deliver them with the power they need to operate. Business models range from those which strictly manufacture charging stations to businesses that manufacture as well as operate the charging stations. Embracing the trend, ZHAOWEI gives an impetus to the market by introducing a micro-drive system for EV charging stations .

Public EV chargers can be found at service stations, car parks, supermarkets, cinemas, even just at the side of the road. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market- Global Forecast to 2027 indicates that the electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.8% from 2020 to reach $29.7 billion by 2027. In terms of volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2020 to reach 15,025.5 thousand units by 2027. A significant growth witnesses a great market opportunity so that the players should keep pace with the development by upgrading the EV charging stations. Hence, by rolling out a micro drive system consisting of the powerful motor and high-precision planetary gearheads, ZHAOWEI marches towards intelligence together with related partners.

At present, public concerns raise as problems such as "difficult charging process", "time-consuming maintenance" and "nonstandard billing" occur to the electric vehicles charging stations. ZHAOWEI has been changing the landscape to make charging stations easy-to-use, reliable and durable. Micro-transmission technology is adopted to optimize the gearbox structure of the locking device in charging stations.

" ZHAOWEI m icro -d rive s ystem s implifies the EV charging process. "

When the charging pile is moving forward, the micro gearbox with the lead screw will keep the charging plug stable in the socket or the fastener of the fixed base. The locking performance is achieved. Once the charging process is finished (when moving backward), the plug will be separated from the socket or the fastener of the fixed base. The unlocking function is enabled. Moreover, this solution has passed the test of insertion and pull-out force of the plug-socket connector and presents to be suitable for the locking device between the plug and socket of the new-energy charging vehicles. All these simplify the charging process and greatly improve safety.

" ZHAOWEI m icro -d rive s ystem take s the hassle out of billing. "

Equipped with the intelligent locking device, the fee will be recorded once the electric lock locks. No longer need to worry about the situation that the charging connection fails, but the fee continues to be recorded. After locking, it is unnecessary to manually support the charging pile and the electric lock can be regarded as the "contact point" to record the fee. Once the electric lock is unlocked, the billing will stop and the power will be disconnected. Also, the disconnection of the electronic lock with precise induction for vehicle systems means the completion of charging, thus avoiding an electric shock. It contributes to the automatic charging operation after swiping the card while professional personnel is not required. Therefore, this micro-drive system for EV charging stations takes the hassle out of billing.

"Maintenance is less frequent and less expensive."

Usability is an important aspect of any motion control solution in any device. Beyond specifying the correct motors and drives, users want a solution that will be easy to implement, run reliably for long periods and require minimal maintenance. Based on professional analysis and design of the micro drive system, ZHAOWEI adjusts the gear modulus and torque of gearbox locking mechanism to improve the overall motion accuracy, reliability and environmental adaptability of the charging station, so as to prolong its service life. Besides, its design for smooth meshing without interfering helps to limit the increased noise emission due to wear.

To make the most of its service life, the gear motor selected should also match the application for suitable operation. In order to be compatible with various charging stations and new energy technology, ZHAOWEI produces different specifications of micro gear motors as well as proudly renders customization services for charging station manufacturers.

The network of public EV chargers will definitely continue to grow at an incredible rate. Countries realize the need for cleaner, stronger and more resilient economies. Many are waking up to electric vehicle charging stations as a tool in furthering all of those goals. People are diving into this new future and conspicuously, intelligence is penetrating into different sectors in series. For the players in this line, there are huge opportunities to change the landscape.

"It is an exciting innovation and a new milestone for ZHAOWEI. We are always sensitive to the market and give the response to our customers," said the Product Manager of ZHAOWEI. "Our team is always on hand to work together with you to ensure that your electric vehicle charging experience runs smoothly from start to finish. The upgrades in our micro-drive system effectively address public concerns related to charging stations and facilitate an intelligent life."

