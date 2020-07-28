Spain-based provider of die and systems for major original equipment manufacturers migrates to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve quality, safety and time to market

Company will use the "Bid to Win" industry solution experience for integrated project management

3DEXPERIENCE platform enables the automotive industry to deliver quality as it adopts new technologies and vehicle complexity

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that Batz Group, a products and services supplier for the automotive sector, has deployed the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Spain-based Batz Group has been a Dassault Systèmes customer for many years, and decided to migrate all applications to the platform to improve its business processes and become more competitive in the global market.

As the transportation and mobility industry shifts to new technologies and increases vehicle complexity, suppliers like Batz Group must find ways to strengthen their capabilities and resources in order to quickly provide major worldwide original equipment manufacturers with the high-quality die and systems that reflect this evolution. Batz Group will use the "Bid to Win" industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to increase its agility and process control, improve the quality and safety of its automotive tooling and control systems, and reduce its time to market.

Batz Group can integrate project management on one digital platform, removing the barriers that divide stakeholders in different departments and enabling them to work more quickly and efficiently. Teams can securely collaborate in real time throughout the product lifecycle, and access and share up-to-date information on development changes, product data, and requirements management with their customers and suppliers involved in a project.

"The supplier business is becoming more competitive, so we decided to integrate document management, CAD management, materials lists and project management into Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform," said Jose Angel Fernandez Gutiérrez, CAD/CAM PLM Manager, Batz Group. "We've experienced significant improvements since implementing it: more orders, fast access to project data, reduced production times and less risk of lower product quality or increased production costs. Our products get to market faster."

"Automotive industry suppliers are working in an era of unprecedented opportunities to thrive, yet growing global competition and constantly changing customer needs can lead to lost business if unprepared," said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables suppliers like Batz Group to overcome industry challenges and transform market opportunities into marketplace advantages."

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes

