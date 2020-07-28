Revolutionary Audio Technology Company IRIS Launches Highly Anticipated Headphones

LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- State-of-the-art wireless IRIS Flow Headphones that use game-changing patented technology to dramatically improve the audio experience for every listener launch on July 28th, 2020.

IRIS, backed by music industry leaders including Queen's Roger Taylor OBE and Concord, the world's biggest music company, uses proprietary algorithms that restore the sound quality lost in the recording process, making audio sound as it did when live.

The technology within IRIS Flow Headphones has been scientifically proven to activate flow state, a neurological mindset of complete focus whilst simultaneously being relaxed and engaged.

These neurological benefits are backed by independent research carried out by Professor of Psychology, Joydeep Bhattacharya at Goldsmiths, University of London who found using IRIS engages the brain more actively.

Turning IRIS on promotes "Active Listening"; dramatically improving audio quality whilst simultaneously activating the brain - the patented algorithm unlocks and resynthesizes lost audio information allowing the listeners brain to play an active role in piecing it together and delivering an immersive listening experience.

The IRIS Flow Headphones will retail at $399/£379 (with an exclusive launch price of $349/£275) and are the very first headphones to have IRIS technology built in. With the click of a switch, you can enable the IRIS technology on the headphones when listening to music on the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, podcasts, audio books and video on Netflix. The IRIS headphones are also one of the few headphone products in the market to use beryllium drivers to create the best possible listening experience and set a new standard in personal audio.

IRIS Flow Headphones are available to purchase in two colours, black and white, initially via Indiegogo and will ship from late September 2020. Key product features include:

37 hour battery life, 30 hours with IRIS enabled

Best in market 40mm Beryllium drivers

aptX HD & AAC codecs for high quality playback over Bluetooth

aptX low latency for synchronised gaming and video

Audiophile-grade onboard amplifier and DAC

Patented acoustic chamber for incredible sound quality

Bluetooth BLE 5.1 and 3.5mm wired connections

Optimised phone calls with dual microphones and Qualcomm cVc technology

Magnetic removable ear pad cushions, optimised for comfort, sound isolation and easy cleaning

Frequency response 5Hz-25,000Hz

Ultra-fast USB-C charging

USB-C to USB-A adapter and 6.35mm adapter included

Over-the-air firmware updates

1 year warranty

