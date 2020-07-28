Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.07.2020
28.07.2020 | 08:03
Tectonic Gold Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 27

28 July 2020

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

RESULT OF AGM

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5000

Ends

