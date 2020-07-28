Amber Solutions has developed a solid-state AC/DC enabler, as well as an AC switch, with the aim of "disrupting the global electrical and powered products industries." It claims the new tech provides greater reliability and control than ever before.From pv magazine USA For a company yet to release a commercial product, the claim that said company will "disrupt the global electrical and powered products industries" is nothing short of lofty. And yet this is the exact rhetoric preached by those at Amber Solutions, a Silicon Valley startup that has developed a "groundbreaking" AC/DC enabler and AC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...