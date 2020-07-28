

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's services producer prices increased at a faster pace in June, data from the Bank of Japan showed Tuesday.



The services producer price index grew 0.8 percent on a yearly basis, following May's 0.5 percent increase. The inflation rate accelerated for the first time in five months.



Month-on-month, the services PPI climbed 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.6 percent drop in May.



Excluding international transportation, services prices logged an annual growth of 0.9 percent versus 0.6 percent increase a month ago. On a monthly basis, prices were up 0.2 percent after falling 0.5 percent in May.



