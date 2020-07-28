

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place (STJ.L) reported gross inflow of funds for the first half period of £7.3 billion, a decline of 2%, compared to £7.4 billion reported last year. Net inflow of funds of £4.5 billion, was slightly up from the prior year's £4.4 billion, reflecting strong retention of existing client investments.



IFRS profit before shareholder tax for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was £221.9 million compared to £57.3 million last year. IFRS profit after tax surged to £178.1 million from £45.8 million in the previous year.



Underlying cash result was £114.4 million versus £125.1 million in the prior year period. Underlying cash basic earnings per share was 21.4 pence, down from the previous year's 23.7 pence per share.



