AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 27/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.3411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4522454 CODE: PR1W ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 78267 EQS News ID: 1103409 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2020 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)